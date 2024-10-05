NEMA donates 16,169 litres liquid fertilizer to Benue farmers

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated over 16,169 liters of liquid gel fertilizer to Benue State farmers affected by the 2018 conflict in order to boost food and agricultural produce in the State.

This fertilizer, BusinessDay learns, is part of the National Food Security Council’s Emergency Agricultural Intervention, which replaces previously approved NPK fertilizer.

The liquid gel fertilizer is equivalent to 50kg of NPK 20-10-10 fertilizer per litre for which it’s procurement was approved by President Bola Tinubu in February 2024 as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

NEMA initially distributed NPK fertilizer in 2020 but faced challenges due to regulatory changes, prompting the Agency to seek approval to substitute granular powder fertilizer with liquid gel fertilizer.

Zubaida Umar, Director-General, National Emergency Agency (NEMA), praised Benue State Government’s agricultural empowerment efforts, pledging more support for Benue State from the Federal Government.

Share