52 arrested as Police clamp down criminals in Ughelli, Warri, Sapele

…rescue 3 victims, recover ransome, ammunition

Olufemi Abaniwonda, Delta State Commissioner of Police on Wednesday said actions taken by the Command had resulted in the arrest of 52 suspected criminals in Sapele, Warri, Ughelli and their environs.

The arrested suspects, according to Police, included 34 suspected kidnappers, 12 cultists, two fraudsters and four gunrunners in the areas mentioned.

The process also led to the rescue of three victims that were kidnapped as well as recovery of ransome, 53 arms and ammunition, guns and riffles and other weapons from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, at a Press Briefing in Ughelli, Delta State, stated that the achievements were made possible through the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT).

A statement signed by the Bright Edafe, the Command’s Public Relations Office (PPRO), a Superintendent of Police, gave details of the CP’s briefing as followed:

“Acting on intelligence gathered on the activities of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing Sapele – Warri road and its environs on 12th September 2024, operatives of CP -SAT in a sting operation at various points of Sapele town effected the arrest of four (4) suspects viz Bakpor Isaiah m” 34yrs, victor m” 31yrs, ogheneochukwu emmanuel m” 47yrs and Godspower Clifford m” 19yrs all members of vikings confraternity.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects are responsible to series of kidnappings/armed robbery along the Warri Sapele Road. One AK-47 Rifle and a Toyota Seinna with Reg no. BDG-645-JN which is their operation vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 18/9/2024, at about 0340hours, operatives of the CP-SAT Assignment team acting on intelligence identified a hideout of suspected kidnappers in Ogor forest. On getting to the hideout, the hoodlums engaged them in a fierce gun duel during which two of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries while the other escaped.

“The suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. One Pump action gun, one locally made cut-to-size gun, and nine rounds of live cartridges were recovered. Manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

“Sequel to a case of suspected fraudster Timothy Ochuko ‘m’ 42yrs who was arrested and handed over CP-SAT on 5/10/2024. Operatives of CP SAT led by the command ASP Julius Robinson embarked on an intelligence-led investigation which revealed the suspect is also into kidnapping.

“Consequently, on 7/10/2024 at about 1635hrs, acting on the suspect statement, the sum of five hundred thousand naira ( #500,000) was recovered from the suspects account which as part out of his share of one million one hundred thousand naira ( #1,100, 000 ) from the four million naira ( #4, 000, 000 ) collected as ransom from a victim named (name withheld) whom they kidnapped on 25/9/2024 in Ughelli town and forcefully withdraw the aforesaid amount from her fcmb bank account before releasing her. He led the operatives to the house of his gang member where the suspects on sighting the police took to heels, and one berretta pistol was recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

“An intensive follow up on the cases of kidnapping and armed robbery reported along Warri/ Sapele axis, on 17th September 2024 at about 1400hours Operatives of CP-SAT acting on intelligence stormed Ogorode in Sapele town and arrested on Oghenetega ‘m’ aged 33yrs who is also a member of Viking confratanity. Upon search of his residence, one AK-47 rifle, one G-3 Rifle and a fabricated long gun using a Beretta pistol magazine were recovered. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

“Acting on a reported case of the murder of the vice youth chairman of Mosogar town, the murder of a policeman along Warri Sapele road. Intelligence revealed that the suspect who carried out the dastardly act has been in the command watch list for over three years.

“On 25TH OF SEPTEMBER 2024, at about 0230hours, operatives of CP SAT led by the command ASP Julius Robinson trailed and stormed the residence of the suspect Ojoko Ijoyoto A.K.A Pikolo ‘m’ aged 29yrs of morsogar in Ethiope west LGA and upon search of his residence, One AK-47 rifle loaded with six rounds of life ammunition was recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 5th October 2024, at about 1405 hours, operatives of CP-SAT arrested a suspect Tunde Akingbenomo ‘m’ aged 32yrs at his residence located in Ogharaefe Ethiope east LGA. During search of his residence, one locally made gun was recovered. Suspect then led the operatives to an uncompleted building where two fabricated automatic Beretta pistol. Investigation is ongoing, he concluded.

