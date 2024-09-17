Police nab 5 kidnap suspects in Delta, recover weapons

The police in Delta have arrested five kidnap suspects in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Bright Edafe, spokesperson of Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police, told newsmen in Warri on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested on Thursday at their hideout in Ewu town, Ughelli South.

Edafe said the suspected hoodlums were nabbed by the police crack squad attached to the Ughelli Area Command, following a tip-off.

He said the suspects, upon interrogation, admitted to having abducted and released a septuagenarian woman after collecting N7.9 million as ransom.

“On September 12, 2024, the crack squad attached to the Ughelli Area Command, acting on a tip-off, stormed a brothel cum criminal hideout in Ewu town and arrested five suspects.

“The suspects confessed to various armed robbery and kidnapping operations in Ughelli and environs, including the kidnap of a 70-year-old woman, whom they kidnapped on Sept. 8, and collected a sum of N7.9 million before her release,” said Edafe.

According to the spokesman, items recovered from the suspects include one single barrel, three locally made cut-to-size guns and N450,000.

Other items are one Moniepoint Point of Sales (PoS) machine, one OPAY POS machine, and wraps of weeds suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

Edafe said the suspects were in their custody pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.