Kwara Police command assures thorough investigation on Qoyum’s death

Victor Olaiya, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, representing the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola.

In his message, the CP expressed gratitude to the family for their cooperation during the investigation and delivered the IGP’s assurance that justice would be served.

The IGP has on Monday directed the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to take over the investigation, with all officers involved being transferred for a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The Commissioner of Police, assures the family that the command is committed to ensuring justice and transparency in this case.

A statement by Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, the police PPRO said Muselim Abdulyekeen, the father of the deceased, alongside Ramat Abdulyekeen, the mother, who spoke on behalf of the family expressed their appreciation to the Inspector General of Police and the Kwara State Police Command for their continuous support.

They reiterated hopeful that the ongoing investigation will lead to justice for their late child.

Mohamed Kewugbemi, the family’s clergy, offered prayers and commended the police for their commitment to justice. Also, Erolalujana (Olori-Ebi) expressed his appreciation for the police’s support during the difficult time.

Abdul Jimoh Mohammed PhD, the Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, also present to show his solidarity with the family.