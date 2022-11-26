50 jobs expected as ASSBIFI opens suites in Lagos

Over new jobs are expected to be created directly and indirectly, as the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution (ASSBIFI), opened its new suites and event centre to patrons within the Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja

At the unveiling of the edifice on Thursday, Oyinkan Olasanoye, president of the union, said the construction of the suites and event started over a decade ago.

She said: “We have relied solely on members’ dues, levies which are paid once in three years. Whatever sum we realised was prudently invested in the building. In fact, this project was carried out by direct labour under the supervision of a project committee.

“Today, we are not just commissioning an edifice, we are witnessing what determination, prudence, commitment and unity of purpose can produce. We have designed it to provide accommodation spa, boardrooms, conference halls and relaxation places for everyone.”

Olasanoye said the project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for no fewer than 50 Nigerians when fully operational.

“As we commission this project, we hope that other things needed to bring the edifice to standard will be accomplished. The work on the third and fourth floors is still in progress. Equally, the equipment and furniture for the rooms, the offices, reception and other necessary fittings are yet to be completed.

“In monetary terms, we need over N300 million to complete and put this centre to commercial use. The interlocking cost us over N20 million. Also, we are most grateful to our leaders and social partners who stood with us, particularly Access and Polaris Banks for their financial contributions. We appreciate their support, even as we look forward to more,” she said.

On his part, Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, who was represented by Nnamdi Enuah, Lagos State controller, federal ministry of labour and employment, congratulated ASSBIFI for the landmark accomplishment.

“From outside, this edifice looks like it was built by an oil company but by the time you come closer, you will see that it was built by ASSBIFI, not Chevron, not Total, not any industry in the oil and gas sector. It is a wonderful thing.

“I don’t know how you are performing this magic under the current economic situation in Nigeria. Many other industrial unions are finding it difficult to pay salaries of their members, but it is a mystery that ASSBIFI has done this,” he said.