Ibom Tropicana Mall organises trade fair to promote entrepreneurship

Ibom Tropicana Mall has organised a week-long trade fair to promote locally made goods, boost entrepreneurship, deepen the commercial space and encourage tourism in Akwa Ibom State.

Ibom Tropicana Mall, which is regarded as the most modern and one the largest shopping centres in the South-South region of the country is run as a commercial venture offering top notch shopping service of goods and services.

While declaring open the trade fair at the Ibom Tropicana grounds, Elijah Akpan, chairman of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, said the fair was part of activities to further market the mall as the leader in city shopping business.

Akpan noted that the trade fair will be exposing the Ibom Tropicana Mall to the outside world and also lauded the state government for its economic policies, which he said have promoted business activities in the state.

According to him, the core intention of the state government is to create an enabling environment to promote entrepreneurship, adding that the state has witnessed a significant growth in business activities following deliberate policies of the state government.

Also speaking, Ibom Air, one of the promoters of the fair, represented by Annie Essienette, its general manager, marketing and communications, said the fair, which is being attended by over 60 exhibitors will help in exploring the economic potential Akwa Ibom has to offer, adding that it was intended to make the mall one of the best brands in the country.

“It will boost commerce in the state and encourage the people to make the best of the period for the best shopping experience,’’ she said.

According to her, the exhibitors who she said included real estate firms, medical and educational firms and notable fashion brands among others are expected to make use of the fair to provide opportunities for the shoppers to get closer to the market and also shop locally.

“We have created the right ambience for businesses and the economic benefits of the fair would be enormous,’’ she said.

Speaking also, Raphael Edem, an aide to governor Udom Emmanuel, expressed delight over the vision behind the fair, saying the mall has created jobs for many people in the state and with the upsurge in commercial activities, it was an indication that the state is the best place for people to live and record high returns on their investment.