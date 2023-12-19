5 Ways to avoid paying high transport fares this December

With the removal of fuel subsidy and inflation rising, transport fares have been one of the hardest hit by these factors. It’s December, and you still want to hit the streets and enjoy the yuletide season even when your spending power is just a stone’s throw from being powerless.

Even if you do not have a car and you are not ready to pay the cost for Lagos to Onitsha(about ₦30,000), for a trip between Ejigbo and Lekki Phase 1, here are 5 ways you can avoid cutting your arm and your leg to go out this December.

Stay in your house

This is a no-brainer- Stay at home, and you do not have to spend any money. It does not only save you money, but it also means that you avoid traffic completely.

You will also be helping going out by reducing the number of people plying the road.

Read also Transporters go brutal as Christmas nears

Carpool with people who live close to you

Carpool with friends who live nearby if you want to hang out during this festive period and save transport fare. You can volunteer to pay for their fuel.

This will make it easier for your friend to agree to pick you up. Whatever you do, don’t call your friend to carpool if you live in Egbeda and they live in Yaba(How will that even work?)

Trek

Use your LeggedisBenz. It’s your natural way to move. Wear clothes that will allow fresh air to blow you, put on comfortable shoes, always have water close by and begin to trek. The advantage of trekking is that you keep fit and have fun. Trekking is always better when you do it with friends.

Enter public transportation

In Lagos, you have options- Blue rail, BRT, danfo, molue (In places it still exists), Korope, Keke Marwa, and if you are brave, you can travel through the waterways on a boat.

You will spend only a fraction of what you will spend if you decide to be a ‘big boy’ or ‘big girl’ by using a hailing app.

Read also Transporters offload costs on consumers as bad roads hit cashflow

Split the bills on hailing apps

On hailing apps, there is a function that allows you to share your ride with someone, it is normally cheaper because the bill is split. This will do a lot of good for you.

I hope this helps.