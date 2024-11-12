As electric vehicles (EVs) push into the mainstream, the Tesla Cybertruck has generated immense curiosity and debate for its bold design and powerful performance for 2024 and 2025. But it’s not the only player in the growing EV truck market.

For those exploring alternative options, here are five standout trucks to consider alongside the Cybertruck. Each boasts its own unique features, strengths, and innovations to rival Tesla’s unconventional creation.

Read also: 6 reliable car brands that owners keep for 15 years or more

According to Car and Driver here are the 5 best trucks to compare to the Tesla Cybertruck in 2025

2015 Rivian R1T

The Rivian R1T is a true adventure vehicle, perfectly suited for those who seek both on-road luxury and off-road grit. Powered by four independent motors, the R1T provides excellent traction control and stability, Its quad-motor setup generates 1,050 horsepower and an impressive 1,198 lb-ft of torque, enabling swift 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.5 seconds. With an 11,000-pound towing capacity and a 420-mile range, the R1T blends strength with flexibility. A 15.6-inch infotainment system offers a range of connected services, while features like intelligent driver-assist tech make it a solid choice for outdoor enthusiasts and urban commuters alike.

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford’s legendary F-150 series makes a bold leap into the EV world with the F-150 Lightning, designed to combine the ruggedness of its gas-powered predecessors with the modern power of electric technology. with EV benefits, featuring 580 horsepower and a 10,000-pound towing capacity. It covers a 320-mile range with a competitive 350 kW charging rate, providing a practical choice for both daily driving and road trips. A 15.5-inch display and driver-assistance tech make it a top pick for those looking for a powerful, tech-savvy EV truck.

Read also: Top 10 cheapest car brands to maintain long-term

2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevrolet’s Silverado EV brings a heritage of toughness and reliability to the electric truck market. The Silverado EV has an estimated range of 460 miles on a full charge, making it one of the longer-lasting options for a robust 754-horsepower motor. Its towing capacity reaches 10,000 pounds, complemented by a 198 kW charging rate for swift refuelling. Inside, a 17.7-inch infotainment display and an innovative design make it a reliable, well-rounded option for truck enthusiasts seeking both power and convenience.

Read also: Top 7 most reliable Japanese cars in the market

2025 GMC Hummer EV Pickup

The GMC Hummer EV is a powerhouse truck designed for those who crave extreme performance and luxury. The GMC Hummer EV offers extreme performance for those craving power and luxury. With 1,000 horsepower, it achieves 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and can tow up to 12,000 pounds. Its 381-mile range is supported by a massive 24 kWh battery and a 287 kW charging rate, ideal for long hauls and rugged terrain. A 13.4-inch infotainment display, alongside a 1,200-pound payload, makes it a standout for those who demand style, power, and sophistication.

Read also: Top 5 Japanese cars with reported issues

GMC Sierra EV (2024)

The GMC Sierra EV balances performance and utility with a 754-horsepower engine and 785 lb-ft of torque. It can tow up to 10,000 pounds and accelerates to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, delivering an impressive 440 miles of range on a full charge. Its 205 kWh battery and max charging rate of 350 kW allow for quick recharges. A 16.8-inch infotainment display and ample cabin space add convenience and comfort, making the Sierra EV a versatile and appealing choice.

Share