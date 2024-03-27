48 Cultists surrender arms, renounce membership in Ogun

At least 48 members of various secret cult groups in Sagamu area of Ogun state have surrendered their arms and renounced their membership.

The repentant cultists submitted their firearms to the Police for confiscation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu who led other law enforcement agents to the palace of Akarigbo of remoland where the programme took place said they are still working on profiling of the cultists who just renounced their membership.

He added that action will reduce cult related killings in the area, promote peace and development.

He urged those who are still in possession of illicit firearms to do the needful before it will be too late, as they are now out for the mop-up exercise.

The Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and other stakeholders in attendance commended the approach and appealed to the vouth to do away with crimes and criminality.

With this step taken by the Ogun State Police Command and the support of the traditional rulers and other stakeholders, it is expected that cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes will reduce in the state.