46% of US electric vehicles owners eye gasoline vehicles again — Report

The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is often portrayed as a seamless progression toward a more sustainable future.

Lauren Fix, known as “The Car Coach,” recently sparked a heated debate on Instagram with her post: “The Electric Car Regret: Why Gasoline Cars Are Making A Comeback.” The post quickly drew a flurry of reactions, revealing a divide in opinions about the future of electric vehicles (EVs).

One commenter was quick to dismiss the idea of regret, stating: “Doubt it. Been driving electric since 2016. ICE is dead. Only a matter of time.”

Another user, however, pointed out the practical limitations of EVs for certain lifestyles, saying“It’s because people bought electric cars for their hype without thinking about if it fits their lifestyles if you have an at-home charger and don’t drive long distances it’s a great choice. But if you live in an apartment with no charging infrastructure and have to go to the supercharger it’s just a less convenient form of stopping at a gas station.”

Another commenter offered a simple solution, proposing: “Gasoline for Highway and EV for the city..simple..”

Yet, not everyone is on board with the electric revolution. One frustrated user expressed their concerns about how EVs are being promoted: “You can’t shove this EV agenda down people’s throat. It’s not everyone.”

However, a recent study by McKinsey & Company reveals significant challenges that EV owners are facing, particularly in the United States.

The findings show a growing discontent that could influence the future of the electric vehicle market.

According to the 2024 Mobility Consumer Pulse study, 46 per cent of EV owners in the United States are contemplating a switch back to gasoline vehicles. This figure stands in contrast to the global average of 29 per cent.

While the reasons for this sentiment are multifaceted, a lack of adequate charging infrastructure emerges as a primary concern. Thirty-five per cent of respondents worldwide reported dissatisfaction with the public charging network, signalling a critical barrier to EV adoption.

The high costs associated with owning an electric vehicle also play a significant role. Thirty-four per cent of those surveyed expressed that the ownership costs remain prohibitive, while 32 per cent indicated that EVs significantly alter their driving habits, particularly on long trips. This concern is echoed in the data, many owners feel they are making sacrifices in convenience and comfort by opting for an electric vehicle.

Interestingly, the sentiment towards switching back to gasoline vehicles varies across different countries. In Australia, 49 per cent of EV owners are considering a return to combustion engines, the highest percentage globally. The United States follows closely at 46 per cent, while Brazil also shows a notable figure at 38 per cent.

On the other end of the spectrum, only 13 per cent of Japanese respondents expressed a desire to revert to traditional vehicles, indicating that EV adoption is progressing more smoothly in certain regions than in others.

The United States has made strides in expanding its charging network, with 183,000 public EV chargers reported as of May 2024. However, many owners still face hurdles in finding accessible and reliable charging options.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted in 2021, allocated $5 billion for the development of fast chargers, yet the rollout is hampered by a complex web of local, state, and federal regulations.

Additionally, the study highlighted that 24 per cent of owners who might consider switching back do not have the option to charge at home. This limitation can significantly impact the overall EV ownership experience, especially in urban areas where many residents live in apartments without private parking.

Furthermore, 21 per cent of respondents reported stress related to charging logistics, while 16 per cent cited mobility requirements as a barrier to EV ownership.

The data reveals a disconnect between automakers and the varied needs of consumers worldwide. With some markets embracing electric vehicles more readily than others, manufacturers face the challenge of tailoring their strategies to meet diverse expectations.

One striking observation from the study is the demographic shift among new EV owners. These individuals are increasingly distinct from the early adopters who were primarily upper-income, often homeowners, and typically purchased high-end models like Tesla.

Many new buyers are now opting for more affordable alternatives and are less willing to endure the challenges that early adopters face. This shift raises important questions about the sustainability of EV ownership in its current form.

Among the younger demographic, particularly those around 36 years old with young families, the frustration with the existing charging infrastructure is palpable.

Imagine needing to find a working fast charger only to face detours and dead ends while travelling with children. The emotional toll of such experiences cannot be understated, and it highlights a pressing need for improvements in the charging network.

As the study suggests, 29 per cent of global respondents are unlikely to consider electric vehicles in their next purchase. Pain points such as difficulties in finding operational chargers, the inability to charge at home, and general range anxiety contribute to this sentiment.

McKinsey’s analysis, which included feedback from approximately 36,000 people across 15 countries, reveals that the growing EV market must address these challenges to foster wider adoption.

The anti-EV sentiment among some drivers reflects a critical need for manufacturers and policymakers to understand and respond to consumer expectations.

While the potential of electric vehicles is significant, the current challenges faced by owners are undeniable. To ensure a successful transition to a more sustainable transportation future, stakeholders must prioritise the enhancement of charging infrastructure and address the varied concerns of consumers. Only then can the promise of electric vehicles be fully realised.

