36 states, FCT earned N2.3trn IGR in 2023

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The 36 states and the FCT raked in a total of N2.43 trillion as internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2023, indicating a growth rate of 26.03 percent, up from N1.93 trillion recorded in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics has reported.

The NBS in its IGR at the state level (2023) report, noted that Lagos, FCT, and Rivers states recorded the highest IGR with N815.86 billion, N211.10 billion and N195.41 billion respectively over the reference period.

“However, Taraba, Yobe and Kebbi states reported the least revenues with N10.87 billion, N11.19 billion, and N11.74 billion respectively.

“PAYE was the most tax revenue recorded during the period (N1.24 trillion), representing 63.83 percent of the total taxes collected, while capital gains tax was the least with N5.91 billion.”

Also, total taxes to total IGR stood at about 80 percent nationally.

