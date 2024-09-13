36% Ondo, Edo citizens confident in fair, credible gov polls – Report

Abia PDP multiple zoning formula is unnecessary political experiment

A recent survey conducted by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has revealed a troubling trend of distrust among citizens in Ondo and Edo states regarding the upcoming governorship elections.

The survey, part of CJID’s Media in National Election (MiNE) project and signed by its Deputy Director, Accountability, Mboho Eno, found that only 36% of respondents expressed confidence in the elections being conducted fairly and credibly.

CJID formerly known as the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism is an African media innovation and development think-tank founded in 2014.

This significant trust deficit poses a risk to voter turnout and overall engagement in the electoral process.

The survey also revealed that 36% of respondents were sceptical about the judiciary’s impartiality in resolving election disputes, further eroding trust in the system.

"The survey highlights a troubling trend of distrust towards electoral processes and institutions. Only 36% of respondents expressed confidence in the elections being conducted fairly and credibly. Similarly, 36% expressed scepticism about the judiciary's impartiality in resolving election disputes.

“Despite a substantial number of registered voters participating in the survey, only 25% were active members of political parties. Many respondents also questioned the ability of political parties to genuinely represent their interests. Media coverage of the elections was deemed fair by 57% of respondents, though many felt it was biased or indifferent. Social media was identified as the primary source of election information for 50% of respondents, underscoring the challenges of addressing misinformation and disinformation,” it partly reads.

The CJID report proposes several key recommendations to address these issues, including continuous civic and voter education, electoral reforms and technology integration, improving internal democracy of political parties, enhancing the media’s role in elections, and reforming election dispute resolution mechanisms.

The survey also highlighted the challenges of addressing misinformation and disinformation, with social media identified as the primary source of election information for 50% of respondents.

CJID calls on all stakeholders to collaborate in creating a more inclusive and transparent electoral environment, emphasizing the crucial role of civil society organizations in advocating for reforms and engaging stakeholders to build consensus on necessary changes.