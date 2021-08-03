$30m Tinapa Gas Pipeline Power Project to be commission in 4 months – Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has ordered that the $30 million Tinapa Gas Pipeline Power Project will be completed and commissioned in December.

Governor Ayade said the development will ensure an uninterrupted and constant power supply to the state and that arrangement has been concluded with modalities put in place for the completion of the $30 million Tinapa Gas pipeline Power Plant in Calabar.

Victor Agwu, Commissioner for Power, who disclosed this during the inspection tour of the plant in Calabar on Tuesday revealed that the administration of Ayade is committed to the completion and fully utilisation of the the multi-dollar Tinapa Gas Power plant to stabilise the power situation in the state and its environs.

Agwu further disclosed that the power plant project in Tinapa has reached about 90percent completion and that the power plant will be powered by Gas, stressing that the state government has partnered with Savana Energy company for the supply of Gas to the power plant in Tinapa.

“the major thing lacking in the construction of the power plant is Gas, and in order to get this gas supply we needed to partner with 7 Energy otherwise known as Savana Energy… Today we are here to see the site where these gas pipes will be channeled through and to also commence work,” the commissioner asserted.

He explained that Governor Ben Ayade has instructed that the Project be done as swift as possible and sets a date of December 2021 as the month Cross Riverians should expect completion and full commencement of Operations at the power plant in Tinapa, Adiabo, also explaining that that linking the gas pipeline to Tinapa will take about 8 weeks coupled with the weather as the possible factor for delay.

Agwu therefore called on Cross Riverians to support His Excellency and His great Vision for the people adding that soon residents of Calabar South shall begin to enjoy a much better power supply.