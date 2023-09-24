3 people rescued alive at deadly Ojuelegba bridge accident

Three persons were miraculously rescued alive from a deadly accident scene at the AbaLti Barracks end of the Ojuelegba Bridge in Surulere.

The incident occurred when a massive 40-foot container trailer accidentally crashed onto a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration number JJJ 811 FV while ascending the bridge.

The rescue operation was triggered at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday and witnessed the heroic efforts of the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, alongside other state emergency responders and compassionate passersby.

Despite the sheer force of the accident, the rescue team managed to remove two male adults and one female adult who were occupants of the ill-fated car. Remarkably, the driver of the trailer and their assistant narrowly escaped the collision.

Following their rescue, the three survivors received immediate first aid on-site before being swiftly transported to the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center for further medical attention.

Adeseye Margaret, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the successful rescue operation through the state fire service Twitter account and stressed the importance of rapid response and collaboration in such critical situations.

