Five die, 12 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Five people died, and 12 others were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. near the Foursquare camp in Ogun State, when a DAF truck with registration number KMC-810ZB lost control after having a burst tire and occupied the road. A Toyota bus with registration number TMA 244XA and a Mitsubishi pickup without a registration number ran into the truck.

A total of 21 people were involved in the accident, all male adults.

The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to shun the use of sub-standard tires and to apply common sense speed limits, especially during the rainy season.

He also sympathized with the victims’ families and urged them to visit the FRSC Ogunmakin unit for more information about the accident.