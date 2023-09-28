3 Kaduna residents receive millions in Pure Bliss Promo

Three residents of Kaduna State have emerged winners in the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo.

The three consumers, who were recently rewarded at the prize presentation ceremony in Kaduna include Robert Ayegba – a businessman; Aisha Adekunle – an undergraduate and Joy Enewa, a businesswoman.

Speaking during the prize presentation, Sunny Saikia, the regional sales manager, OK Foods, said that Pure Bliss will continue to execute initiatives in line with the brand’s tagline, “Light Up Your Day”.

He appreciated the winners for their participation and wished them well as they shared their excitement on how their one-million-naira win will improve their livelihoods.

Ezekiel James, the area sales manager, at OK Foods, who congratulated the winners, emphasised the importance of having an open event in the market.

“This prize presentation event is one of many that we have held to reward 60 lucky winners pan Nigeria with one million naira each. It is being held in the market so that everyone can see the joy on our consumers’ faces as they are rewarded,” James said.

Joy Enewa, one of the newly crowned millionaires, applauded the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo, stating that her win will be used for the growth and expansion of her business.

Aisha Adekunle, another winner, said she will invest the one million naira in her education.

The Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo 2023, which is the second edition, which was extended to September 5, had 60 consumers rewarded with one million naira each, with thousands of others rewarded with airtime.