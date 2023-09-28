Kaduna gubernatorial tribunal to deliver judgment via Zoom today

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State will deliver its judgement via Zoom today, September 28, 2023.

The tribunal will decide whether or not to uphold the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, petitioned the tribunal, alleging irregularities in the election.

The tribunal courtroom has provision for transmission of the judgment proceeding via Zoom. There is also tight security at the premises of Kaduna State High Court, Kawo Kaduna, where the tribunal sits.

The system of passing the judgement is the second time in a week that a governorship election petition tribunal in Nigeria has delivered its ruling via Zoom. Last Wednesday, the tribunal in Kano sacked Abba Yusuf, candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as governor of the state and affirmed Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the duly elected governor.