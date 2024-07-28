3 Division emerges champion in Nigerian Army obstacle crossing competition in Plateau

The Nigerian Army on Saturday concluded its Inter-Division Combat Platoon Obstacle Crossing Competition 2024, with the 3 Division emerging as the overall champion.

The competition held at the Nigerian Army 3 Division Jos, Plateau State which aimed to test the endurance and combat readiness of troops in a simulated war situation, saw eight divisions showcased their skills.

The 3 Division, which is headquartered in Jos, demonstrated exceptional prowess and tactical expertise, outperforming other divisions to take the top spot.

The 2 Division, came second, while the Army Headquarters Garrison took third place.

The competition, which was designed to mimic critical war scenarios, pushed troops to their limits, testing their physical and mental endurance.

The obstacle course included challenging terrain, water crossings, and combat simulations, requiring troops to employ their combat skills and teamwork to overcome.

Read also: Nigerian Army to review strategies amid complex security threats – COAS

The results of the competition saw the 8 Division take 8th position, 1 Division take 7th, 81 Division take 6th, 82 Division take 5th, and 6 Division take 4th.

Toareed Lagbaja, a Lieutenant General, and the chief of Army Staff, represented by Musa Etsu Ndagi, a Major General, commended the participants for their exceptional team spirit and resilience.

The Army chief praised the troops for their display of endurance and combat readiness during the competition, which was designed to simulate critical war scenarios.