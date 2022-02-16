2,500bpd modular refinery, 5mw power plant set to roll in Edo

Barring any last-minute changes, a 2,500 barrel per day (bpd) modular refinery, five megawatts power plant, 40-million-SCF gas processing facility, and a data centre, among others, will come on stream in Edo State in March 2022, after necessary regulatory certifications from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA).

The facilities are located within an Energy Park at Egbokor, in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State, and operated by Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL), a private company.

The company plans to develop the park in phases, with the first phase comprising a 10,000 barrel per day refinery, 60-million-SCF gas processing facility, 10-million-SCF compressed natural gas (CNG) facility, 50 megawatts power plant and a data centre. The project is financed by the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), among others.

Chief executive officer of the DMCL, Akintoye Akindele, during an inspection of the facility, said the plant will be ready by the end of March.

According to him, “When it comes on stream, the facility would leverage on infrastructure to deliver energy to the country, reduce dependence on importation of petroleum products, create jobs and ensure optimal utilisation of the nation’s assets.”

He added: “This will be delivered in modules. Module one or phase one will be going live in the next 30 days, and after we get approval from the Department of Petroleum Resource (DPR) to go live, we will be starting with a 2,500 barrel per day refinery, 40-million-scf gas processing, five megawatts power, a data centre and almost 20,000 metric tonnes of storage.

“Our plan is that once we do this at the initial take-off, we will then add the other modules to it in a quarterly and biennial way. In that way, we will be able to utilize assets optimally, avoid wastage, look after the environment and create jobs,” he said.