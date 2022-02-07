Dangote Refinery to curb petrol import, subsidy impact muted

The current expectation is that the incoming Dangote Refinery will solve all of Nigeria’s petrol subsidy woes, the government thinks, but findings by BusinessDay show otherwise.

After years of hopes and delays, Dangote Refinery, expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility, is expected to start with a processing capacity of 540,000 barrels per day between August and September 2022, while full production is expected at the beginning of 2023.

With the hype and hope, many Nigerians already think the project would reverse the government’s expensive subsidy practice and save foreign exchange so much so that it would reduce the pump price of petroleum products, but Biodun Adedipe, an economist and chief consultant, BAA Consult, thinks otherwise.

“The Dangote Refinery will not solve the myriad of challenges bedevilling Nigeria’s downstream sector such as lack of transparency, accountability, the domineering stature,” he says.

For Adedipe, the Dangote Refinery is built on dollar-denominated loans, which means the project would focus more on speedily generating the dollars to services and repay those loans rather than selling cheap petrol.

At the project’s launch less than a decade ago, the refinery was expected to cost $9 billion. By 2019, it ballooned to $15 billion. Now analysts say the figure is an estimated $19 billion, which is a combination of equity and debt.

“The pump price of petrol from Dangote Refinery will reflect the market price of crude and cost of production, which will not be static at any point,” Adedipe notes.

Israel Aye, the managing partner of the Commercial and Energy Law Practice (CELP) believes that “the only difference that would happen if Nigeria’s supply was coming from in-country would have been the freight price. But whether it is coming from outside or coming from within, it will be about the same cost because when you import, the only difference is that you will have to pay the freight.”

As of February 1, 2022, the upturn in the price of Brent Crude pushed the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) imported into Nigeria to over N282 per liter, thanks to a freight cost of $26.77 per MT (N8.31 per liter), according to finding from Platts.

“There is nothing like an opportunity for buying things at a cheaper price, it will be based on the international standard,” Bello Rabiu, formerly the chief operating officer, Upstream at Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), states.

Other cost elements that make up the landing cost include lightering expenses (N4.81), Nigerian Ports Authority charge (N2.49), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency charge (N0.23), jetty throughput charge (N1.61), storage charge (N2.58), and financing (N2.17).

In Africa’s biggest oil producer, the pump price is the sum of the landing cost, wholesaler margin (N4.03), admin charge (N1.23), transporters allowance (N3.89), bridging fund (N7.51), marine transport average (N0.15), and retailer margin (N6.19).

“The hope the Dangote Refinery brings is refreshing but relying on a single project to rescue the oil and gas sector of the world’s 13th-largest crude producer points to the years of neglect that has riddled the sector and its damming frailty,” Joe Nwakwue, former chairman of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), says.

Other experts are unanimous in their views that full deregulation would, in the long run, benefit ordinary Nigerians, and positively change the industry’s fortunes forever if the government put the right structures in place.

“Without full deregulation in Nigeria’s downstream sector, we shouldn’t expect any miracle,” Nwakwue states.

At a recent foreign investors’ meeting in New York, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated that Nigeria’s import of petroleum products that accounted for 30 percent of its forex could be reversed by the successful commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery.

Read also: Dangote’s giant Oil Refinery to Begin Production in Third Quarter of 2022

“The Dangote Refinery once it begins production would be a major FX saving source for Nigeria,” the governor said, adding that “if the 650,000” daily barrels that will be produced from the refinery will “be sold in naira it would be a major FX saver for Nigeria.”

The CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, also thinks the Dangote Refinery will not solve all of Nigeria’s problems in the downstream petroleum sector.

“Dangote Refinery as a silver bullet to solving Nigeria’s foreign exchange problem is a misunderstanding of the facts. It will help in reducing refining cost, it will help in reducing transportation cost but it is the oil that you are going to export that will give you a dollar,” Rewane said during a panel session at the IMF’s Public Presentation of the fall 2021 Issue of the Regional Economic Outlook.

This is however not to say the huge refinery will not have any impact at all.

Findings by BusinessDay show if the Dangote Refinery operations go as announced, the refinery would add 0.6 percentage points to Nigeria’s GDP in 2022 with an estimate of 2.7 percent increase to 3.3 percent.

Further estimates show the refinery would add 2.2 percentage points to Nigeria’s GDP in 2023, based on an estimate of 2.8 percent increase to 5.0 percent.

The criteria for these estimates are based on a conservative assumption that if the refinery starts in 2022 it will produce 10 percent of total capacity, 20 percent next year, and achieve full capacity after 2025.

Pundits believe the refinery should enable Nigeria to break free from the import of petroleum products and employ a large chunk of its unemployed youths. A piece of good news for the leading oil producer on the continent, which has faced several oil shortages.