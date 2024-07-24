2025 budget: Lagosians demand improved security, portable water

… As state holds consultative forums across 5 divisions

Some Lagosians have called on the state government to improve the security situation in some parts of the state, especially during night hours. They also called for improved infrastructure and restoration of public potable water supply.

The residents stated this on Tuesday at a consultative forum organised by the Lagos State government through the ministry of economic planning and budget to get residents’ input into the state’s 2025 annual budget.

The forum is held annually across the five divisions of Lagos, which include Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos and Epe.

At the Lagos Division which held at the Eko Club in Surulere on Tuesday, traders complained about thuggery and extortion by officials of the state transport union, stressing that the indiscriminate charges were contributing to the high prices of foodstuff in the state.

“We are facing many extortion when bringing foodstuff into Lagos State; we pay when leaving those states with our load and when you enter Lagos, the transport union would start collecting money from the entrance to the state.

“Even in my market, there’s indiscriminate extortion. This has added to the cost of selling goods and foodstuffs. Before now, when you bring in foodstuff, the transport union would not collect money from you”, Bisi Tunde, a market woman said.

Speaking at the event, Ope George, the commissioner for economic planning and budget, said the annual forum allows the state government to hear from the people directly, especially areas that policies should be focused on.

The commissioner stated that some of the suggestions from Lagosians and residents in the consultative forum were often captured in budget preparation in the next year.

“The consultative forum is held annually and it is an opportunity for us to meet with the people and hear from them. We get to know their challenges and what they like to see in their budget.

“With this forum, we get to hear from the youth, Obas, traders and many of them and we then take in and factor it into our budgeting process.

“And I think it is because we are a thinking administration, year in and year out, we give an account of what we have done. We also give opportunity for people to say what they want in their budget next year; it is a very impactful process.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the performance of this year’s budget so far, stressing that the state government was concerned and working round the clock to see to full implementation.

“The budget is doing well, we are monitoring the process”, he said.

Also speaking at the forum, Bisi Ayodele Oyekan, the Bajulaye of Lagos, said in a democracy, the government needed to carry the citizens along in policy formation.

The traditional ruler lamented the lack of infrastructure and potable water in the state and urged the government to give it urgent attention.

He commended the state government’s efforts towards repositioning the state and putting it on the world map.

“When we were growing up in Lagos, we had potable water, but it is not the same again. We hope this government can do that”, he said.