2024: Tinubu, governors offer Nigerians hope amid hardship

In the face of ongoing hardships facing many Nigerians due to recent economic reforms, a message of hope resonated through the New Year messages delivered by several political leaders.

President Bola Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast, acknowledged the current difficulties but urged Nigerians to remain steadfast. He assured them that “tough times never last,” and the government is committed to improving the lives of all citizens.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, expressing confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, declared that Nigeria is “on course to regain its enviable place in the world.” He acknowledged the sacrifices made by Nigerians and urged them to retain faith in the government’s promises.

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, echoed this sentiment, stating that 2024 will see “massive growth and development” under the combined efforts of President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and the 10th House’s Legislative Agenda. He emphasised the crucial role of citizen cooperation in achieving national greatness, urging Nigerians to not only pray for their leaders but also actively work alongside them to build a better country.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has pledged a brighter future for residents in 2024, vowing to deliver “people-focused” policies and programmes throughout the year.

He urged citizens to embrace hope and maintain peace and harmony as the year unfolds.

The governor outlined plans for substantial infrastructure and human development initiatives, emphasising their direct impact on the lives of Kano residents. “We will engage in massive physical and human development projects that will make a real difference for our people,” he stated.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State urged support from the populace and expressed hope that, with God’s grace, the nation’s security issues can be resolved by 2024.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State granted 31 prisoners pardon in the spirit of the new year.

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, emphasised that in 2024, the populace should be prepared to seize the opportunity presented by the year and should hope and pray for the government to succeed in implementing the eight-point programme.

In his New Year’s greeting, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani inspired and urged all citizens to be resilient and unwavering as they embark on the New Year 2024, as the state government is placing a high priority on the welfare of the populace through focused policies and initiatives.

Chukwuma Soludo, Sani’s counterpart in Anambra State, prayed for faster progress in 2024 while directing all branches of government to speed development and provide the people with the benefits of democracy.

In 2024, Cross River State will be bigger and better, as promised by the state’s governor, Bassey Otu.

Enugu State’s Peter Mbah also forecast a prosperous 2024 for Nigeria, advising people to hold onto their optimism as the benefits of some 2023 economic initiatives would start to show in the coming year.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara State, wished the people of the state a happy new year and urged them to collaborate with the administration in order to advance sustainable development and a more fruitful year.

The governor praised Kwarans for consistently living up to the slogan that Kwara State is a state of harmony, which is one of its main selling points.

In his New Year message, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said, “I must admit that the year 2023 was a very challenging year in which many Nigerians battled for survival. As your governor, I shared these pains, and I did the much I could to help alleviate the challenges.

“But, as I said in my Christmas message, I am confident that the reforms, which are being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to restructure the economy are the right steps in the right direction.”

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on his part, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to rebuilding and elevating the state to its proper eminence and guaranteed the payment of all pension arrears owed by its retired workforce by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Speaking to the residents of Abia State’s Isiala-Ngwa Local Government Area during his New Year’s broadcast, Otti announced that his administration had completed plans for an upward review of every state employee to reflect the current state of the state’s economy.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared himself the victor in the ongoing political turmoil surrounding his administration, calling on the people to move forward and focus on development.

The governor’s comments, delivered during a New Year’s service, come amidst a bitter fight with the camp of his predecessor, former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. This battle has fueled the factionalization of the state’s House of Assembly, leading to impeachment threats, party defections, and legal interventions.

Despite the turmoil, Fubara claimed victory, stating, “What they want is this red biro (symbol of gubernatorial authority), but it is still with me.

We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.”

He dismissed attempts to “dampen the spirit of the Rivers people and forcefully truncate the pace of development,” emphasising that his administration remains focused on its agenda.

“There is already a designed development agenda and level of progress determined for Rivers State in 2024,” he asserted, reaffirming his commitment to serving the state’s best interests.