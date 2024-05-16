2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year to get N10m prize

The winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOTY) 2024 will receive a cash reward of N10 million, Nigerian Breweries plc, the sponsor of the award, announced at the flag-off of the competition in Lagos on Thursday.

The sponsor similarly called on teachers across Nigeria to send in applications for the competition, which is expected to close on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Themed, ‘A decade of inspiring excellence in teaching’, the 2024 edition of the MTOTY ie geared towards celebrating the role the initiative has played in the lives of the teachers.

Also, the grand finale of the MTOTY competition is held every October to announce the winner of the annual initiative that seeks to celebrate Nigerian teachers.

Over the years, the MTOTY competition has received 5542 valid entries in the last nine editions, with 8242 teachers participating in the competition.

Also, the initiative has been able to deliver 429 classrooms built/renovated, while 241 state champions have emerged and been recognised in the last nine years.

To deepen the initiative and make it more attractive for more teachers to participate in the competition, the cash prize was reviewed upward from N6.5 to N10 million.

Also, the first runner-up will receive N3 million while the 2nd runner-up will get N2.5 million.

Also, the prize will include a trophy, and capacity development training for teachers, while the schools will receive a fully- equipped block of classrooms or computer laboratory.

Hans Essaadi, managing director/CEO of the Nigerian Breweries, said the MTOTY competition presents an opportunity for the company to express its gratitude to teachers for the sacrifices they make to ensure the success of Nigerian youth.

According to him, the MTOTY in the last nine years has celebrated great teachers who have insight into intellectual curiosity in students.

He disclosed that NB is partnering with other corporate organisations in the 10th edition of the MTOTY, which he said is a clear indication of their shared objectives and vision for the annual Maltina teachers’ award.

“Today marks the beginning of another journey of appreciating and celebrating the tireless efforts, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our teachers,” said Essaadi, who was represented by Grace Omo-Lamai, director, human resource, Nigerian Breweries and member, board of trustee.

Shade Morgan, director, corporate affairs, Nigerian Breweries, said the MTOTY that started in 2015 has remained a veritable platform to reward and inspire teachers for their invaluable contributions to the development of education and society.

According to Morgan, the 2023 scorecard shows that Lagos recorded over 200 teachers’ applications for the MTOTY competition.

She also disclosed that 10 episodes of the MTOTY Docu-Series will be produced and aired by DStv.

According to Morgan, no profession means more to Nigeria than the teaching profession. She said further that NB will continue to recognise teachers.

Musa Ibn Muhammed, national president of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), said that the competition has contributed to shaping the teachers’ output.

According to him, the Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools will continue to partner with Nigerian Breweries and the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition to uplift the standard of teaching and teachers in Nigeria.