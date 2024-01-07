2024 Hajj: Oyo govt. extends payment deadline to January ending

The Oyo State Government on Friday announced that it has extended the deadline for the payment of 2024 Hajj to January 31, 2024.

The extension is in its bid to ensure that no intending pilgrim is left out of the forthcoming spiritual Hajj exercise.

This was contained in a statement issued by Hashim AbdulWahab Olamide Atere, chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare’s Board (Muslim Wing).

Atere opined that the extension will serve as another golden opportunity for those that could not complete their payment in time before the December 31, 2023 deadline earlier fixed, to balance it up and others who are yet to make any payment, to now make it before the end of this month.

Adding that intending pilgrims could still make their payment installmentally, Hashim enjoined other people that also have intension of performing this year’s Hajj exercise but could not afford to make the payment in full for now, to first show his/ her commitment to the Board with the aim of completing the payment before the month runs out.

He stated that the Hajj payment could be made to any of the designated bank accounts of the Board, either directly and physically to the banks or through the bank apps after which they have to bring their tellers/ print-out receipts for government receipts.

He urged intending pilgrims to visit either the Board’s Olodo office or its annex, within the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) premises, Ile-Akede, Oríta-Bashorun Ibadan, for further inquiries.

The Saudi-trained Islamic Scholar affirmed that the extension is in line with the announcement lately made by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

It could be recalled that NAHCON, a few months ago announced the sum of N4.5 million as initial deposit for this year Hajj and fixed December 31, 2023 deadline for all intending pilgrims across the Nation to end the payment.

The National Commission again on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 in statement released on its official website disclosed that it has extended the deadline to January 31st, confident that before the expiration of this new date, with the supports of the State Hajj Commissions across the Nation, It would have determined the total amount of this year Hajj.