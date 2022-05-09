2023: Zoning doesn’t matter, Nigeria needs a detribalised president — Bala Muhammed

Bala Muhammed, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Bauchi State, has said that Nigeria needs a detribalised leader to lead her from next year, noting that zoning the office of the president should not determine who becomes president.

Muhammed, who disclosed this on Saturday at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat, in Akure, while addressing delegates from Ondo State said dialogue is part of federation.

According to him, the various insecurity challenges being faced in the country had really exposed the efficacy of our federating structure and security architecture.

He said, “People are feeling excluded, nepotism has taken over, and I think there are other issues.

“The insecurity has really exposed the efficacy of our federating structure,our security architecture and so on, so we need to talk!.

“Dialogue is part of Federation, dialogue is part of governance. Dialogue and Understanding are the only thing that will ensure smooth provision of infrastructure and good governance.

“To me, restructuring is about good governance, it is about the reconstruction of the Nigerian federation in a manner that would be efficient, acceptable to federating entities.

“We are are not going to be driven by mistrust and suspicion any longer. If Nigerians want Nigeria to be restructured, that is what we should do because the thing is not working.”

Muhammed said he was a detribalised Nigerian and would carry everybody along.

He said the country needed to make the state and local governments stronger for better and efficient delivery of dividends of democracy.