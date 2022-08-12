2023: ‘Why Nigerian youths must change their mindset’

Former Minister of Sports and Youth development, Bolaji Abdullahi has urged youths in the country to open their eyes and change their mind set towards playing their roles in building a better nation.

Abdullahi, stated this in his speech at the 33rd edition of Media parliament with the themed, ‘Retooling Nigeria for Emerging Challenges,’ organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara State Council.

According to him, young people should engage themselves in current situation Nigeria find itself saying, “Young people should change their mindset, they should engage themselves in current condition we found ourselves and use the opportunity of the forthcoming 2023 general elections to open there eyes and ask questions.

“If politician campaign to them, they should challenge them. Ask question, this is the problem – how do you intend to solve it, what is the solution to our problem?.

Abdullahi, who is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections, however, expressed worry over the security challenges bedeviling the country, called for concerted efforts to address the challenges of insecurity, dwindled economy among others and move the country forward.

He equally admonished Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion to embrace peace, love one another and be united for the country to regain her lost glory.

In his opening remarks, Abdullateef Lanre Ahmed, the Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara council, said: “The economy is in shambles with galloping inflation and to the point that it gives no sign of respite anytime soon.

“All of us would agree with my assertion that the moment prices of goods soar in the market, it would be foolhardy to hope that it would crash soon”. That is the burden that we have been grappling with over the years. And this therefore presupposes that our economy has been poorly managed over the years.

“The peculiarity of the security situation in different parts of the country, which we are all conversant with is a worrisome situation and it is high time government at all levels put on thinking caps and act fast before our situation degenerate.”