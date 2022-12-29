2023: Struggle for southern presidency must continue, Akeredolu tells Amaechi

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has declared that the struggle for the Southern part of the country to produce the next President must continue until it is realised.

Governor Akeredolu, however, urged the people to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the spirit of fairness and equality.

The governor explained that since President Muhammadu Buhari from the North is spending eight years, then it is the turn of the South to produce the next President for another eight years.

Governor Akeredolu, who spoke on Thursday while playing host to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure for the presentation of staff of office to Chief Olu Falae as Olu of Ilu Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area, disclosed that no loyalist of the APC can forget the principal role of Amaechi as Director-General of the party’s Presidential campaign in 2015.

He, therefore, appreciated the former minister for coming to Akure to honour Chief Falae, adding that the monarch has served Nigeria creditably well and the State is proud of him.

“Thank you for coming. Chief Falae has served this country creditably well, and we, in Ondo State, are very proud of him. He left from the Bank, he became the Minister for Finance and also served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. So he has done his best and uptill now when he is less busy he will find time to advice us”, the Governor said.

Read also:2023: Why G5 Governors may endorse Peter Obi – Source

Earlier, the former Minister of Transportation, Amaechi thanked Governor Akeredolu for recognizing and elevating Chief Olu Falae, describing him as one of the few Nigerian elites who is prominent, patriotic and had served Nigeria diligently.

“Because of my campaign for Presidency, I knew Chief Olu Falae. We visited his house in Akure. So I came to visit Chief Olu Falae whom you have kindly recognized with the Panel report”, he added.

Amaechi, therefore, lauded Akeredolu for his leadership qualities and for always being at the fore front of good governance in the country.