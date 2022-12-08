2023: Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Shettima say Nigeria’s future bright

Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), and the wives of the party’s vice presidential candidate, Nana Shettima, and Lagos State governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu respectively, have raised hope of brighter future for Nigeria if their husbands are elected in the 2023 elections.

The women spoke at the APC southwest women’s presidential rally held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Wednesday, saying the Tinubu-Shettima combination will check the spate of insecurity in the country if elected.

“We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God blessed my husband to become the governor, I supported him as the first lady,” Oluremi told the audience.

On the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC, she said: “As regards Muslim-Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in future, we will have a Christian-Christian ticket. What God has done is marvellous in our land.”

Read also: CIPM urges faith-based bodies to promote professionalism

In her address, the wife of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said Nigeria needs an experienced man like Bola Tinubu to manage the affairs of the country.

“We are delighted to receive you all as we flag off the Tinubu/Shettima Women’s Presidential Campaign in the Southwest.

“As women, there is a need for us to use the 2023 elections to vote for APC across all levels for consolidation and continuity of the achievements of the present administration. It is crystal clear that the continuity of the APC government is the sure way to greater progress, Ibijoke said.

Speaking also, Beta Edu, the APC national women leader, said, “We want to deliver 40 million votes for Asiwaju. We want to win at every ward, get your PVCs.”