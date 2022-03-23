2023: Sambo, Fintiri, Dino Melaye, Anenih drum support for Atiku

Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa State; Dino Melaye, former Senator representing Kogi West; Josephine Anenih, former minister of Women Affairs have called on Nigerians to support the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

They also urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to field Atiku as its Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election so as to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and save Nigeria from the imminent collapse orchestrated by the ruling party.

The PDP Chieftains spoke at the formal declaration of Atiku for the 2023 Presidency at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday attended by the party top brass and other interest groups.

Sambo in his goodwill message said Atiku had as the Vice President from 1999 to 2007 put the foundation of the development of the administration that led to the all success of that era.

“Is a clear confirmation, office experience, practicability of running administration. He has proved that he is a team player that can organise and develop an administration.

“We need a leader like Abubakar to come forward and bring back those qualities. Bring back the sanity that is required for the development of Nigeria. So I am wishing you the best and I am wishing you success in this endeavor,” he said.

Fintiri, the chief host said Atiku is the right man for the task ahead, a good mentor and a leader and the best candidate that can defeat the APC and win the election for the PDP.

The Adamawa Governor said Atiku is “the best President our dear country, badly needs at the moment. He is the President that can unite and secure the country, salvage, the economy and create jobs for our citizens.

“We are hundred percent behind him in our support for him to lead Nigeria. We are calling on our friends across the country to support this longest aspiration for a greater, Nigeria. His commitment to the unity growth and development of Nigeria is not doubt.

“He has created wealth and provided jobs, as a politician, his democratic credentials know no bounds. He was a Vice President of Nigeria and probably the most visible ever.”

Read also: Atiku declares for 2023 presidential race [FULL DECLARATION SPEECH]

In his goodwill message, Dino Melaye told PDP to either choose between winning the 2023 general election or zoning, and go for Atiku who has the political knowhow to secure victory.

He said: “Nigeria is in perilous times. We are in times of vicissitude and vacillation. We are not only sick as a nation, but we equally suffer from a dreadful congenital abnormality and the only doctor that can treat our ailments is Atiku.”

On her part, Anenih, a former minister of Women Affairs, said PDP must win the 2023 elections and Atiku is the person who can bring that victory, though acknowledging that she would have been happy if her Igbo people get the slot this time.

“The party has not spoken a word on the question of who gets the presidential ticket, like a benevolent, father, the party has not stopped anybody from expressing their aspirations. They will put into consideration not just fairness, justice and equity, but they will also consider the ability to win the 2023 presidential election; because that is what is most important to us in the PDP and Nigerians. The PDP must win the 2023 election.

“You will agree with me that our country cannot continue on the retrogressive path of poverty and insecurity, division and backwardness brought on by the APC. The PDP is the only solution to stop the foreseeable explosion of a great nation.”