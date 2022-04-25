2023: Ricketts promises effective representation in Senate

Akin Ricketts, a former commissioner for information in Cross River State has assured the people of an effective representation if elected as a senator in the 2023 election.

Ricketts, who is aspiring to represent the Cross River Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), gave the promise when he consulted with party leaders and the traditional institution in Boki and Ikom local government areas of the state.

He said he understood the challenges people in the senatorial district face and was ready to address the challenges if elected.

“I am here to ask for your support and prayers to represent all of us in the Senate in Abuja. I understand the challenges of the traditional institution as well as the youths who sometimes graduate and wait for over seven years without jobs.

“When you support me and make me get to the Senate you will not regret it”, Ricketts said.

On his part, the chairman of the Campaign Council, Chris Obase said Ricketts was the man they want in the Senate come 2023.

He added that Ricketts was not just an aspirant but the candidate because no other person matches him in terms of capacity and ability to keep his promises.

Welcoming the team, the chairman of Ikom local government area, Kingsley Egume, said Ricketts has taken the right step by consulting them. He said the people of the area will give him all the support.

Also speaking, Kingsley Bassey, the chairman of chairmen in Ikom, commended Ricketts for consulting with them. He said before now, other candidates did not think it was necessary to consult with the people because they felt they will get their tickets up there.

He said grassroots politics was necessary and pledged support for Ricketts’ ambition.

Mathew Egomo, the chapter chairman of APC in Ikom, said Ricketts was the most outstanding candidate in the race, assuring that the people of Ikom were behind him.

Ojong Eba, the leader of the Ikom legislative council, said as young people, they will encourage people like Ricketts because he is accessible. He stressed that Ricketts’ ambition was timely and he was the first to consult with them as a group.

Also speaking, at Boje in Boki, Kevin Njong, the chapter chairman of APC, said Ricketts has their support.