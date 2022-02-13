2023 Presidency: Group urges Emefiele to contest

The Green Alliance movement called on Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to come out and contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The Green Alliance (TGA), a forum concerned about improving the lives of Nigerians through the economy, has called on Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to come out and contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The Convener and Founder of TGA, Wale Fapohunda made the call while addressing the members of the press in Lagos. Wale said: “Dr. Emefiele is the best man for the job. Since he has been appointed as the governor of the CBN, he has spent his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy.”

In support of the founder’s position, Valentine Gabrie, a lawyer, and co-founder of TGA added that TGA wants a round peg in a round hole. “We need a technocrat to handle the affairs of our nation. And we believe from the way he has handled the economy, the monetary policy of the country, he will be able to deliver on the job.”

Also, Angela Ajifo, who represented the Asaba Women Association of Nigeria, described the CBN governor as a man with the rarest capacity absent in other presidential aspirants seen all over the place. Angela said: “Women are desperate in need of change, and are looking for peace. The reason we are standing here is that we want to give our entire support to Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele. Come 2023, we want him to run as the President of Nigeria.”

TGA acknowledged that Emefiele is yet to declare his interest to run for the seat of the Presidency and as well encouraged members and Nigerians to get their PVCs.

Prior to his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on June 3, 2014, Emefiele was the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, a position he held after more than 26 years in commercial banking.

The CBN has accomplished a great deal under Emefiele’s leadership. For example, he held forth on the economy while there was a fiscal void as a result of the President’s six-month delay in appointing his ministers, particularly the finance minister.

He also established a window for investors and exporters, while instructing banks to sell forex to customers over the counter for basic travel allowance (BTA), medical, and education bills.

With the help of the Bankers Committee, the apex bank also launched financing initiatives for farmers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

The 57-year-old banker is the first CBN governor to serve two five-year terms since Nigeria’s return to democracy, as well as the second such reappointment in CBN history.