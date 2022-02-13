2023: Look for people that are patriotic beyond present classes of politicians – Bishop Oke

The president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Francis Wale Oke, has called on the Nigerian electorates, particularly Christians not to be docile but to be actively involved in the electioneering process towards the 2023 general elections and to choose wisely whoever is to lead the country.

“Nigerians should not be selfish, they should be patriotic, we see selfishness in many of our leaders, and they want to amass wealth for their family no matter forgetting that what they amass would dwindle after their demise. God is raising a crop of leaders that are patriotic, if our leaders are patriotic definitely changes will come,” said Oke at the 12th annual thanksgiving of Independent Newspapers Limited (INL), tagged ‘Lift Up Your Heads O Ye Gates’, held at its corporate headquarters, Wempco, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

Oke, who is also the founder and presiding bishop of Sword of The Spirit Ministries International, Ibadan, said God would raise young leaders to rewrite the history of Nigeria while chiding corrupt leaders who divert public funds for personal gains.

“There is hope; a change is coming. I believe it with all my heart that insecurity will be a thing of the past very soon. I am sure because God is at work we should lift our heads and see insecurity and see beyond bandits, Boko Haram. Some of us have the eyes of faith.

“When the servant of Elisha told him that we perish, he said ‘do not be afraid that those that are for us are more than those that are against us.’ So there are forces working in favour of this country more than the forces that we think are challenging us. I believe there is hope,” said Oke, represented by Joseph Ojo, founder, Calvary Kingdom Church (CKC) and national chairman of the state inauguration committee of the PFN.

Speaking further on the 2023 general elections, the cleric posits that everything is in the hands of God because He rules in the affairs of men and gives to whomever He wills. According to him, God is in charge of this country; hence politicians should look beyond their tenure and leave a legacy that others will emulate.

“Political leaders want to be recycling themselves; voters should see beyond these classes of persons and look for people that are patriotic. Patriotism is the word if people are not patriotic they will always think only about themselves and their families. God’s words say ‘what shall it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his soul,” Oke said.

Steve Omanufeme, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, appreciated God for His mercy and also thanked the guest ministers and urged INL staff to be hopeful and brace up for the progress and opportunities ahead.

“I see hope, what we just demand is all of us reciprocating the gestures of the management. People are already pessimistic. This is our year of progress, opportunities. Let us persevere, work, not be lackadaisical, and Key into the progress that is coming,” said Omanufeme, who was represented by Don Okere, the daily editor.