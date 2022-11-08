2023: Place economic development above party, self-interest, says Imumolen

Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party in the 2023 general election, has stressed the need to place national economic development plan above personal or party interest to ensure development, and sustainable economic growth.

He made the observation in Lagos at the Future Leadership Conference (FLC), themed, ‘Redefining Leadership and Economy; Strategy for a New Dispensation.’ The event was organised to examine the interplay between leadership and economic development.

Speaking further, Imumolen underscored the need to put an end to the stereotype of age in leadership positions, by giving people, especially youths a chance to lead, adding that educating them would result in transformed minds and the ability to make good decisions

“Our greatest problem in Nigeria is leadership and most of our leaders have a poverty mindset because it’s only poverty that would make you steal even what you don’t need it. The wickedness we see in Nigeria is because of a struggle for survival,” he said.

Mark Idiahi, convener, FLC, in his opening remarks, said: “The #Not Too Young to Run law should be a motivation for youths to strive for leadership; it’s not sufficient as the requisite skills, discipline, character and knowledge needed to govern should be in place.

“Young people need to be trained and know what it takes to be great leaders. Everyone of us has been entrusted with a responsibility that requires our leadership quality.”

According to him, one cannot truly lead without discipline, which has a lot to do with the ability to set one’s mind on a predetermined goal and pursue it.

“I tell people to fight for their focus because there would be many things that try to take that away,” Idiahi added.

Similarly, Jamie Pajoel, chief executive officer (CEO), Vantage Group, speaking to the youth, urged them to develop themselves, emphasising that any money they invested in developing their mind would yield an increase.

“Nobody gives you an opportunity, you have to show the world you are qualified for it. When you are loaded you would be needed,” Pajole added.

Johnson Abbaly, CEO, Lighthouse International, said that the fundamental problem with leadership in Africa was that “it is yet to understand democracy and has been unable to leverage its people.”