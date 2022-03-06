2023: PDP yet to zone governorship seat in Abia – Ikpeazu

Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State has stated that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has not zoned its governorship position to any part of the state.

The governor said every zone of Abia has capable individuals who have what it takes to successfully run the affairs of the state.

The governor stated this on Saturday while receiving Gregory Ibe, a PDP governorship aspirant in the state, at his Umuobiakwa country home, in Obingwa local government area of the state.

Ibe, a professor and one of the front aspirants in the 2023 governorship election, is from Isiukwuato, in Abia North senatorial zone.

Ikpeazu, dismissed insinuations by those he termed as “fifth columnists”, who are alleging that aspirants from Abia North have been disqualified from the race.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and calibre of persons who have so far indicated interest to become the next governor of the state and reminded politicians that even with the number of qualified persons, only one person could be a governor at a particular time.

He appealed to the elites in the party to exercise patience with the party as it seeks the best way to move forward on the issue.

The party, according to the governor, is currently deepening consultations on the best way forward, which will ensure that victory is achieved and without any zone in the state feeling marginalised in the scheme of things.

The governor challenged all aspirants to be bold enough to line up behind whoever will eventually get the nod of the party and support the party to win the general elections.

Ikpeazu stated further that the ruling PDP in the state is at the moment engaged in consultations on the governorship ticket of the party and assured that the party will do what is right for the people of the state.

He welcomed Ibe, who is the proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu and described him as a distinguished son of Abia and personal friend.

According to the governor, “Power comes from God and it is so important that God cannot leave it in the hands of any one man.

“While I may have my own thoughts and opinion on the issue, I am confident that what will happen eventually will be what God sanctions and it will be for the good of our state”, Ikpeazu stated.