2023: PDP leadership passes vote-of-no-confidence on lawmaker in Ondo

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the leadership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State has passed a vote-of-no-confidence on the member of House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye, currently representing Akoko Northeast state constituency for poor performance.

Yusuf Hamzat, leader of the party in Akoko Northeast, stated this on Tuesday in Akure at the party’s Secretariat while presenting another member of the party, Akintola Olarewaju as a replacement for the current lawmaker in the 2023 general elections.

Hamzat said, “What we are saying is this. The person that we brought to come and obtain the form today, the leaders of the party reasonably went to seek for him as the best alternative.

“At the last meeting we held at the party’s secretariat, what we heard about our representative was not palatable. So we resolved to look for best alternative.

“As far as I’m concerned, PDP is the party to win in Akoko North East because we are firmly rooted. We are going to deliver successfully, and we are very sure that the person we are presenting we win.”

Olarewaju, who was led by the party’s leader and members to obtain the form for the House of Assembly ticket in preparation for the party’s primary said, “I’m a grassroots politician, and I believe I will win the election.”

He noted that as a youth, “If the government is telling us that youths should be contesting for any position, they should give us chance by giving us all things that will favour us.

“But in today’s politics, political leaders are discouraging youths to join politics in the area of monetary aspect which is not supposed to be.

“Our votes will not be divided and I want to say this that 95 per cent of our leaders in Akoko North East had supported me to obtain this form which we hope that PDP is going to win.”

Fatai Adams, the state chairman of the party, therefore, emphasised that the party would conduct free, fair and credible primary wherever a consensus candidate could not be agreed upon.

Adams said, “Where consensus is not possible, let’s organise a transparent, free and fair primary. The party will provide a level playing field for everyone.

“We should not forget that Nigerians are looking unto PDP to rescue the nation from its present socio-political and economic quagmire. When you get home, let us begin to do aggressive mobilization.

“It is present everywhere across the country that there is insecurity, poverty, hunger. This is the right time to rescue Nigeria from All Progressives Congress (APC).”