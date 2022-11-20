2023: Oyetola inaugurates Southwest grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu/Shettima

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has inaugurated the Directorate of Grassroots Mobilisation Engagement and Orientation (South West) of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the inauguration in Osogbo on Saturday, Oyetola said Tinubu and his running mate have brought hope to Nigerians adding that reforming the country is about experience and competence and not about primordial considerations.

He said, “We are here as the Omoluabi contingent to support a team that symbolises the competence, integrity and experience required to further transform the nation and take it to the next level.

“We are here to put South-west seal of excellence on a ticket that had been tested and trusted to deliver excellence in the throes of economic downturn in the past. We are here to support the ticket that promises to give renewed hope and sustainable development.

” As a critical member of the Progressives Family, we have demonstrated that good governance and equitable provision of resources are possible in a depressed economy. We have offered you and your children quality and equitable healthcare, education, infrastructure and security.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima had also demonstrated these capacities as governors. We did it here. They did it in Lagos and Borno. They will do it in Nigeria. Trust the transformational and ‘talk and do’ duo to deliver a better Nigeria.”

Earlier, Titilayo Laoye-Ponnle, the Director of this Directorate, said the directorate had representatives from all the Southwest states, pledging to deliver 90% votes for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) from the zone.

She noted that Tinubu is the answer to Nigerian prayers in transformation of economy, security, employment, education, health and other sectors

“From this meeting, we are set to move from door to door, ward to ward, LG to LG campaigning for Tinubu. The campaign will start properly at the grassroots. We are ready to deliver the 90% votes of the population of South west.

“There will be no more inflation, kidnapping with Asiwaju as the president. There will be a great transformation if Tinubu comes in.

Ponnle then admonished members of the directorate to work assiduously in canvassing support for Tinubu who has the capacity in delivering good governance.

Also speaking, Gboyega Famodun, the Chairman of APC in Osun State, noted that Asiwaju remains the most popular politican in Nigeria today and an icon.

Famodun noted that the issue in Nigeria today, is that you either like Asiwaju or remain silent forever.

He said, “This time God has sent Asiwaju to us as God sent Jesus to the world. Yoruba tribe is the most civilised and educated and has the capacity to lead. Security, economic development we will experience. He has been given the opportunity to serve in Lagos and he has done well. Our governor has promised over 1m vote from Osun.