2023: PDP predicts winning Lagos, 24 other states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has predicted that Nigeria’s major opposition party will make history by displacing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the seat of power in Lagos state, come 2023.

Ayu made the prediction in Abuja on Wednesday at the PDP National Headquarters while receiving the second leg (report) of the Special Reconciliation Committee (Lagos/Osun PDP), headed by Eyitayo Jegede

He acknowledged that although PDP’s political outlook in Lagos was dismal before now, but said that the excellent work of the Jegede-committee has brightened the electoral fortunes of the party, and placed it on the path of certain victory.

He reiterated his position that the PDP will sweep the forthcoming polls by winning the presidency and clearing at least 25 governorships, including Lagos state.

His words: “Lagos was in very bad shape before now. But because of your excellent reconciliation work, our chances of taking Lagos state have been greatly enhanced. We are now sure of victory. We will take Alausa, and clear the state and National Assembly seats.

“We won in Osun state. And we will repeat the feat in Lagos. I am reiterating my often-stated position that the PDP will win the presidency and at least 25 governorships across the country. And those 25 states include Lagos state. This is why we want all party members to work together.

“We defeated my good friend, the Lion of Bourdilon, H.E. Bola Tinubu, in his home-state of Osun. We now want to crown it in Lagos, his state of residence. He is already shouting it: ‘God bless PDP.’ By early next year, we will start celebrating our new 25 governors-elect, Lagos inclusive.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Eyitayo Jegede, thanked the party for giving him and other members the privilege to serve the party as peace ambassadors.

“The second leg of our report, which we present to you today, is a product of extensive consultations with party stalwarts, stakeholders, party elders and candidates. I am happy to say we got the cooperation and input of all of them.

“When we submitted the first leg of our report, I said Osun state was Winnable and Doable. I use this opportunity to congratulate the National Working Committee (NWC) and the people of Osun state for the well-deserved victory in the Osun Guber-election.”

“And thanks to our modest efforts, Lagos looks good too. Lagos PDP is more cohesive today than when we took reconciliation there. And, by God’s grace, PDP will sweep Lagos in February next year. Lagos has never had a PDP governor, but we will change it, Come 2023,’’ he added.

“We were able to come up with a memorandum of understanding, bring together the expectations of every person and more importantly the hope and desire of all of them to work together to achieve what we hope will be our victory come February presidential elections and March governorship 2023, and state House of Assembly.

“By the grace of God PDP will sweep the polls in Lagos, like I said before our great opponents are ourselves when falls is because of PDP membership that it be before but when PDP is united then we will emerge victorious, and in Lagos by God’s a new wind will blow the PDP will sweep the APC from the Government House, from the presidency and the governorship. Interestingly Lagos is the only state in the south West that PDP had not produced a governor, this will change by the grace of God.