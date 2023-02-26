2023: NOA Adjudged Elections As Congenial, Peaceful, Violence Free in Anambra

The National Oreitation Agency (NOA) in Anambra state, has described the Feb. 25 general elections in the state as congenital, peaceful and violence free.

The NOA Director, Barr Charles Nwoji said on Sunday in Awka South Local Government Area as one the Domestic Observers of the elections in the three Senatorial Zones of the Anambra State that the elections were peaceful and violence free in the observed areas.

He also described the voters heavy turn out at the polling units across the state as very encouraging and enriching.

He however said that the elections witnessed some skirmishes in the early hours of the day such as non- availability of B-VAS Machines and INEC Officials in some of the visited polling units in Awka, Njikoka Local Government Area and Anambra East among others.

Nwoji stressed that he was in the course of the observation exercise, tried to ascertain the areas where the elections were recording violence in the state, but to no avail, except in Ihiala and Nnewi South Local Government Areas.

According to him, reports came to him in the early hours of the elections indicating that there were no election activities in the two Local Government Areas.

He pointed out that the presence of the security agents were visible in most of the polling units visited, adding that the voters turn out in Nnewi North Metropolis were quite heavy even at 2.30 and 3pm , despite the heavy down pour.

The representative of the Rotary International, Dr.Dennis Ekemezie, thanked God that what appeared to be impossible before the eyes of men has happened and turned out to be one of the most peaceful elections ever conducted in Nigeria.

He likened the out come of the elections in the state where he observed to that of the 1993 general elections in Nigeria.

Ekemezie noted that the elections witnessed similar heavy down pour in some areas he visited, especially in Nnewi North as it happened during the conduct of the 1993 general elections, even at the time.

He affirmed that the elections were devoid of any forms of killings and shootings in Anambra state, especially in the ten Local Government Areas he visited.

He commended the voting patterns by INEC where he said that the electorate were anxious to vote, especially those in Nnewi North whom he said were under the rains to ensure that they cast their votes.

Ekemezie, a retired Deputy Director in Anambra State Directorate of the NOA, also lauded the high breed of Nigerians that came out in their large numbers to cast their votes with high degree of excitement ,especially the young first time voters in the State.

He, however, applauded what he described as community participation in the election process where he said that the community leaders were seen mobilizing their subjects to partake actively in the electoral activities as well as assisting the election officials in organizing some sundry materials needed for peaceful conduct of the elections in the areas.

Also, another Observer from the National Headquarters of the National Orientation Agency, Abuja, Mrs Chinenye Ezewuzie, confirmed that the elections were generally peaceful in Anambra state as things went on smoothly and orderly as planned by INEC.

Ezewuzie, who noted that some of sundry challenges that greeted the elections in the early hours of the day such as non -availability of B- VAS Machines ,Power Banks and INEC Officials were ratified as the elections progressed, expressed the hope that INEC is expected to do needful by giving the people no less than good results, having started well.

The Traditional Ruler of Umueri Ancient Kingdom in Anambra East Local Government Area, Igwe Benneth Emeka, expressed his uncommon optimism that God will use the out come of the general elections to usher in permanent solutions to myriad problems of the Country by giving the long suffering Nigerians a visionary President.