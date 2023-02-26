   
Presidential Election: Atiku floors Tinubu in Osun

Abubakar Atiku
Abubakar Atiku, former vice president of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Presidential election in Osun State.

Professor Folashade Ogunsola,, the State Collation Officer of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the result at the Commission’s Collation Centre, Osogbo on Sunday.

Ogunsola, the Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos said, Abubakar scored a total votes of 354,366 to emerge the winner of the election.

He defeated his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 343,945.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate, garnered 23,283 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party’s candidate polled 713 votes.

The State Collation Officer said the total vote casts was 756744, the total valid votes, 733,203 while rejected votes 23,541.

Abubakar won in 20 out of the 30 local government areas to defeat his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won in 10 local governments.

The PDP Presidential candidate leads in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo-Otin, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, and Ayedire local government areas.

Other local government areas, where the PDP candidate won, include; Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Egbedore, Ilesa-East and Ilesa-West.

Tinubu however won in Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East, Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan, Ejigbo, Boripe and Iwo local government areas.

Below are the result from the 30 local government area as announced by INEC:

BOLUWADURO Local Government

APC 4566
PDP 6076
LP 175
NNPP 3

IFEDAYO Local Government

APC 3610
PDP 5744
LP 93
NNPP 3

ILESA WEST Local Government

APC 9803
PDP 10841
LP 1651
NNPP 26

ATAKUMOSA WEST Local Government

APC 5003
PDP 7078
LP 355
NNPP 04

IFE NORTH Local Government

APC 7915
PDP 9754
LP 667
NNPP 12

ILA Local Government

APC 9841
PDP 12334
LP 230
NNPP 11

IREPODUN Local Government

APC 10,437
PDP 14,541
LP 210
NNPP 13

ORIADE Local Government

APC 11,745
PDP 14,982
LP 677
NNPP 10

OBOKUN Local Government

APC 8,196
PDP 14,084
LP 316
NNPP 14

IFE EAST Local Government

APC 20,902
PDP 12818
LP 2422
NNPP 88

OLAOLUWA Local Government

APC 7355
PDP 8134
LP 142
NNPP 39

OROLU Local Government

APC 7,720
PDP 8,944
LP 197
NNPP 13

ATAKUMOSA EAST Local Government

APC 2,768
PDP 9,405
LP 100
NNPP 7

OSOGBO Local Government

APC 28,474
PDP 19,085
LP 2,937
NNPP 50

EDE SOUTH Local Government

APC 5,477
PDP 16142
LP 537
NNPP 19

ODO-OTIN Local Government

APC 10,825
PDP 14,098
LP 506
NNPP 13

EGBEDORE Local Government

APC 8,536
PDP 10,432
LP 1,469
NNPP 37

IFE SOUTH Local Government

APC 9,555
PDP 9,765
LP 554
NNPP 30

ILESA EAST Local Government

APC 9,580
PDP 10,089
LP 1,358
NNPP 24

BORIPE Local Government

APC 15,325
PDP 8,921
LP 294
NNPP 9

AYEDIRE Local Government

APC 7,714
PDP 8,015
LP 168
NNPP 2

IFE CENTRAL Local Government

APC 19,362
PDP 10,777
LP 3,374
NNPP 111

OLORUNDA Local Government

APC 21,482
PDP 14674
LP 1,649
NNPP 42

IFELODUN Local Government

APC 13,456
PDP 15,157
LP 403
NNPP 16

AYEDADE Local Government

APC 13,352
PDP 13,251
LP 397
NNPP 14

IREWOLE Local Government

APC 17,991
PDP 13,081
LP 333
NNPP 7

ISOKAN Local Government

APC 9691
PDP 8774
LP 172
NNPP 10

EJIGBO Local Government

APC 15,209
PDP 12801
LP 499
NNPP 24

Ede North Local Government

APC 9,194
PDP 18,908
LP 782
NNPP 50

Iwo Local Government

APC 18,887
PDP 15,661
LP 616
NNPP 12

