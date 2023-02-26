Presidential Election: Atiku floors Tinubu in Osun

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Presidential election in Osun State.

Professor Folashade Ogunsola,, the State Collation Officer of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced the result at the Commission’s Collation Centre, Osogbo on Sunday.

Ogunsola, the Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos said, Abubakar scored a total votes of 354,366 to emerge the winner of the election.

He defeated his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 343,945.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate, garnered 23,283 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party’s candidate polled 713 votes.

The State Collation Officer said the total vote casts was 756744, the total valid votes, 733,203 while rejected votes 23,541.

Abubakar won in 20 out of the 30 local government areas to defeat his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who won in 10 local governments.

The PDP Presidential candidate leads in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo-Otin, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, and Ayedire local government areas.

Other local government areas, where the PDP candidate won, include; Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Egbedore, Ilesa-East and Ilesa-West.

Tinubu however won in Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East, Ayedaade, Irewole, Isokan, Ejigbo, Boripe and Iwo local government areas.

Below are the result from the 30 local government area as announced by INEC:

BOLUWADURO Local Government

APC 4566

PDP 6076

LP 175

NNPP 3

IFEDAYO Local Government

APC 3610

PDP 5744

LP 93

NNPP 3

ILESA WEST Local Government

APC 9803

PDP 10841

LP 1651

NNPP 26

ATAKUMOSA WEST Local Government

APC 5003

PDP 7078

LP 355

NNPP 04

IFE NORTH Local Government

APC 7915

PDP 9754

LP 667

NNPP 12

ILA Local Government

APC 9841

PDP 12334

LP 230

NNPP 11

IREPODUN Local Government

APC 10,437

PDP 14,541

LP 210

NNPP 13

ORIADE Local Government

APC 11,745

PDP 14,982

LP 677

NNPP 10

OBOKUN Local Government

APC 8,196

PDP 14,084

LP 316

NNPP 14

IFE EAST Local Government

APC 20,902

PDP 12818

LP 2422

NNPP 88

OLAOLUWA Local Government

APC 7355

PDP 8134

LP 142

NNPP 39

OROLU Local Government

APC 7,720

PDP 8,944

LP 197

NNPP 13

ATAKUMOSA EAST Local Government

APC 2,768

PDP 9,405

LP 100

NNPP 7

OSOGBO Local Government

APC 28,474

PDP 19,085

LP 2,937

NNPP 50

EDE SOUTH Local Government

APC 5,477

PDP 16142

LP 537

NNPP 19

ODO-OTIN Local Government

APC 10,825

PDP 14,098

LP 506

NNPP 13

EGBEDORE Local Government

APC 8,536

PDP 10,432

LP 1,469

NNPP 37

IFE SOUTH Local Government

APC 9,555

PDP 9,765

LP 554

NNPP 30

ILESA EAST Local Government

APC 9,580

PDP 10,089

LP 1,358

NNPP 24

BORIPE Local Government

APC 15,325

PDP 8,921

LP 294

NNPP 9

AYEDIRE Local Government

APC 7,714

PDP 8,015

LP 168

NNPP 2

IFE CENTRAL Local Government

APC 19,362

PDP 10,777

LP 3,374

NNPP 111

OLORUNDA Local Government

APC 21,482

PDP 14674

LP 1,649

NNPP 42

IFELODUN Local Government

APC 13,456

PDP 15,157

LP 403

NNPP 16

AYEDADE Local Government

APC 13,352

PDP 13,251

LP 397

NNPP 14

IREWOLE Local Government

APC 17,991

PDP 13,081

LP 333

NNPP 7

ISOKAN Local Government

APC 9691

PDP 8774

LP 172

NNPP 10

EJIGBO Local Government

APC 15,209

PDP 12801

LP 499

NNPP 24

Ede North Local Government

APC 9,194

PDP 18,908

LP 782

NNPP 50

Iwo Local Government

APC 18,887

PDP 15,661

LP 616

NNPP 12