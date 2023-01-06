2023: INEC inaugurates national situation room, collation centre committee

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee for the 2023 general election.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman inaugurated the committee at Commission’s regular meeting in Abuja on Thursday and charged members to commence work in earnest and to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee who disclosed this in a statement said, the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja will again serve as the venue for the collation of the presidential election taking place on February 25.

Okoye said the collation secretariat, where presidential results from the states will be collated is headed by the chairman of the Commission, Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the Presidential election and a few technical staff will assist him.

He said: “the situation room and collation centre committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc.

“The Committee has the following membership: May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner – Chairperson; Abdullahi Zuru, National Commissioner – Member; Festus Okoye, National Commissioner – Member; Director, Electoral Operations – Member; Director, ICT – Member; Director, Planning and Monitoring – Member; Director, Security – Member; Director, Election & Party Monitoring – Member.

Other members according to Okoye are: “Director, International Cooperation & Protocol; Director, Research; Director, Health Services; Director, Estate, Works and Transport; Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman; Special Adviser to the Chairman; Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman; Director, Commission Secretariat – Member/Secretary.”