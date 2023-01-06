2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation machines for the conduct of the February/March 2023 general election.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman accompanied by national commissioners and senior officials of the commission, received the BVAS at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday, January 3.

Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman, the information and voter education committee disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okoye in a statement said, officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and airport security officials were at the airport to receive the INEC team.

Read also: 2023: No going back on use of BVAS – INEC

He said to facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, the commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

The INEC chief spokesperson said over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to states of the federation ahead of the elections.

Okoye said: “With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja on Tuesday, the commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country and extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials.

“The commission appreciates the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 general election facilitated by the deployment of technology.”