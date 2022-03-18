2023: FRCN DG tasks media on peaceful 2023 election

The Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN), Mansur Liman has tasked the Nigerian media on positive reportage to ensure free and fair general election in 2023.

Liman made the call in Lokoja, Kogi State during the 10th-anniversary celebration and foundation-laying ceremony of the ultra modern studios and transmitter hall of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Prime 101.5 F. M on Mount Patti, adding that even though the nation is passing through challenging times, the media should play its own role as the fourth estate of the realm, as impartial arbiter to ensure that the forthcoming general election is conducted in a free and transparent atmosphere, pointing out that they at FRCN are committed to that.

Represented by the Zonal Director, North Central FRCN, Haruna Idris also said: “We must continue to adhere to the proud traditions of FRCN of upholding the people and uniting the nation through objective, balanced, fair and excellent news and programming.

“The FRCN Prime FM, Lokoja is one of the 42 FM Stations sited in all states across the country. Prime FM 101.5MHZ, Lokoja has been discharging its primary responsibility of promoting peace and unity in Kogi State for decade now.

“I want to say that in spite of its inherent challenges, it has succeeded in discharging its primary mandate of informing, educating and entertaining the good people of the confluence state. It is fortunate for the good people of Kogi to have one station of the largest Radio Network be located in the state.

He equally pointed out that it is also unfortunate to let you know that the station is wrongly located in valley which is a bad site for a Radio Station to operate optimally.

“As a result of the wrong location of the station, Prime FM has been experiencing poor coverage, signal of which only 4 local governments out of 21 local governments in Kogi State enjoy our broadcasting services.

He commended the general manager, Momoh Jimoh Adeiza, of his unrelenting efforts, as he challenged him to make sure that under his watch this relocation to Mount Patti is achieved order to compete favourably in wide coverage, clear reception to discharge its primary responsibility to the good people Kogi State.

The general manager of the station, Momoh Jimoh Adeiza has earlier commended the state government for their assistance but called on the present administration under Governor Yahaya Bello to come to their rescue and help them achieve their set goals in sitting their ultra modern studios and transmitter halls on Mount Patti, as he commended the management team of FRCN under the leadership of Mansur Liman, the director-general for making the programme come through.