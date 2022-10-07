2023 elections: Abia PDP inaugurates campaign council

The Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Thursday, inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the 2023 general election.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, while addressing the council members at the Ochendo International Conference Centre, Umuahia, the venue of the event, charged them to approach the forthcoming election with the seriousness it deserves and shun complacency.

He urged aggrieved party members in the state to sheath their swords and support the party to victory, as the PDP has all it takes to protect the interest of all members.

Ikpeazu reminded members of the council that they were supposed to sell the party’s message for next year’s general election, as they were carefully selected since they can harness the resources to win the 2023 election.

The Governor pledged to support the council with necessary logistics to make their job easier and assured the party of total victory in next year’s elections.

Eleazer Uche Ikonne, a professor and Abia State PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, applauded Ikpeazu for the credible way he has managed the affairs of the state and the party in extension and promised to improve and consolidate on the achievements recorded by the present administration.

Ikonne also promised to key Abia into all national and international policies and programmes, adding that the council has the mandate to deliver all candidates of the party in the 2023 general election.

In his speech earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Asiforo Okere said that all members of the PDP were automatic members of the campaign council, as the council has been structured into State, Local Government, Ward and Unit levels.

The state PDP chairman, who said that the mandate of the council was to deliver PDP candidates at all levels, added that members of the council were expected to lead campaigns in their various LGAs,Wards and Units, while the Local Government Executive Chairmen of the 17 LGAs, are expected to inaugurate campaign councils at their various Local Government Areas from Monday.