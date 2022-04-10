2023: El-Rufai’s aide, Lawal, joins guber race in Ogun

As 2023 General Elections draw near, more aspirants are joining Governorship race in Ogun State, especially in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where Jimi Lawal, a Special Adviser on Investment Promotion to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has shown interest to run for Governorship on the platform of PDP.

The declaration of Jimi Lawal for the Ogun State Governorship at popular Ake Palace, Abeokuta on Thursday, brings the number of governorship aspirants in the umbrella party in Ogun State to four, namely, Ladi Adebutu, David Bamgbose, Segun Sowunmi and Jimi Lawal.

Speaking during his declaration for the Governorship race on the platform of PDP which drew huge crowd to the Ake Palace, Jimi Lawal, pledged to change government and governance narrative in the state as lots of socio-economic policies would be formulated and executed to better the lives of many residents.

Lawal also promised the civil servants of prompt payment of salaries if elected in 2023, saying his five cardinal agenda of economic development, human capital, health care, education and Infrastructure will address many critical issues and ensure good governance in the state.

Earlier, Sikirullahi Ogundele, PDP Chairman, Ogun State appealed to Nigerians and the residents in Ogun State to vote en mass for the PDP and send away by voting out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as they have failed Nigerians.

He said: “We plead that whatever happens we should stick together and lift the glory of the party. Let us lift the party to the hedge of power in the state and at the Federal level.

“PDP is taking over the government, the government in power is confused, wicked and knows nothing about restructuring.

Whoever associates himself with APC that person should be taken to the Physcatric hospital for check up. They have disappointed Nigeria.”

He however assured all the aspirants in all elective posts within Ogun State PDP of a level-playing ground and equal rights as he explained that nobody is influencing PDP in the State as being rumoured, adding that “there must be a level-playing ground for all aspirants, that is to show that the party has not been pocketed.”