2023: Crack in APC as North East youths threaten to abandon Shettima

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths in the North East geopolitical zone have withdrawn their support for Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice presidential candidate.

Shaibu Baffa-Tilde, the chairman, North/East APC Youth Stakeholders announced the withdrawal of their support for Shettima, a former governor of the Borno State from the zone in a statement on Thursday.

Baffa-Tilde said their decision was propelled by the defection of several party leaders within their fold by the actions of the APC vice presidential candidate in a few months.

According to him, of the eight million youth votes the youths have already mobilised for Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, Shettima has already plundered over three million through his actions.

“We are saddened to be in the news for what others will interpret as a negative reason at this time, but we are also obligated by our love for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to make this timely intervention before our party’s fortunes in the region sink.

“We do not need to emphasise that this is an injury time for the game because the general election is less than two months away, leaving no room for error, but instead attention must be focused on tightening all loose ends, which is not the case with our party in the northeast.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is with deep regret and concern that we report that the fortunes of our great party in the Northeast are on the verge of collapse due to the obstinate, careless, and exclusive leadership style of our vice presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima.

“The Northeast APC Youth Forum has watched with tears as its many supporters continue to defect to the PDP. Unfortunately, the trend in the Northeast zone is worsening by the day, with Kashim seemingly turning a blind eye to these heinous developments in our party in the region.

“We the youths in the Northeast have lost our Zonal Treasurer from his home state of Borno, Yusuf Sheriff Banki, due to his failure to support youths in the region to launch massive mobilisation.

“It is worth noting, gentlemen, that Sheriff led over five hundred thousand youths to the PDP. As if that wasn’t enough, our Zonal Organising Secretary, Murtala Gamji of Taraba, led over two hundred youths to the NNPP, and our Zonal Women Leader, Amina Manga of Bauchi, led one million women to the PDP.

Read also: Will you vote Tinubu as APC or independent candidate?

“Gentlemen, of the 8 million youth votes we have already mobilised for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our Presidential Candidate for the Presidential Polls, Kashim Shettima

has already plundered over 3 million through his actions with the wave of defections from our party. This is simply unacceptable!

“In light of this, we urge our party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Hon. Kashim Shettima, to immediately reverse his steps and correct his error for the sake of the party, the region, and the teeming youths.

“It is on record that this group, then led by its current Acting Chairman, Hon. Shaibu Baffa Tilde, threw their support behind Kashim Shettima and committed massive resources, both human and financial, to ensure he emerged as the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate.

“We do not seek compensation from Shettima, but our resentment stems from Kashima’s failure to recognise a formidable youth force of the party that stood by him through thick and thin after realising his ambition to become Vice Presidential Candidate from the northeast region.

“As a result, the Northeast APC Youth Forum wishes to withdraw its unequivocal support for Sen. Shettima. Our actions should not be misinterpreted, but rather judged by our affection for our dear party,” the statement further read.