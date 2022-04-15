2023 APC primaries: We are not commodities that can be purchased – Eba

Alphonsus Ogar Eba Cross River State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Friday said the State Working Committee of the party is not a commodity to be purchased by the highest bidder ahead of the party primaries.

Eba disclosed this at the party secretariat when a former lawmaker and House of Representatives aspirant for Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency Engineer Dane Osim Asu paid a courtesy call at the party Secretariat about his intentions to fly the party ticket next year.

According to the party Chairman, tickets of the party are no longer at party Secretariat, tickets are with the people at the grassroots.

Eba said, “if you are not in touch with your people please leave politics, those who wants to fly our party tickets , the tickets are in the hands of the people”

“The governor is not going to anoint anybody, as I see the array of people gathered here, is the first time I am seeing an aspirant coming with everybody in his Constituency and that is where the tickets lie.”

In his remarks, Engineer Dane Osim Asu, the immediate Commissioner for Works and former majority leader in the Cross River State House of Assembly, informed the members of the State Working Committee of APC that he has the required experience and capacity to make the voice of Boki and Ikom heard.

“I have what it takes to give APC victory at the pools, Ikom/Boki voice has not been heard in the House of Representatives, I will give effective representation,

The former Lawmakers said if given the party ticket, he would remain committed to the ideals of the party, having attempted three times.

Present at the event include twenty-two APC Ward Chairman, 22 Secretary of APC in Ikom, and Boki, 80 percent of the entire executive of APC in Boki and Ikom were fully represented.