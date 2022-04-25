2023: Aisha Buhari urges aspirants to ensure fair play

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has charged political parties and presidential aspirants to create an atmosphere for fair play as well as build bridges for a peaceful country ahead of the 2023 generation elections.

The first lady, speaking at the breaking of the Ramadan fast, which she hosted for presidential aspirants on Saturday night, also urged parties to reserve a certain percentage of contestable positions for women.

She recalled the historic 2015 general election which she described as “a political watershed in the annals of Nigeria’s history”, and urged politicians to work towards replicating the experience

“We must replicate the 2015 experience by ensuring a free, fair and violent-free election in 2023.” Ensure fair play and build bridges where necessary. Our journey is irreversible; you must remain focused on issues that strengthen the nation.

She expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges.

Also, the wife of the vice-president, Dolapo Osinbajo, described the gathering as another opportunity by Buhari to display her motherly love and engender a peaceful electioneering process ahead of the 2023 general elections

“We are witness to your exemplary conduct, your large heart and endless display of love for mankind. We see you today, we see your love and like a mother, you have left no one behind. “Nigerians are proud of you, the women are proud of you”

The special adviser to the first lady on media, Sani Zorro, described the breaking of the Ramadan fast as an established tradition at the State House, stating Aisha Buhari was not just the first lady of the ruling party, hence the hosting of aspirants across political parties”

“This iftar (breaking of Ramadan fast) is organised to provide an opportunity for all aspirants to rub minds and promote the idea of permanent national interest, especially on the eve of elections.

“It is used to forgive one another of both the intentional and unintentional mistakes.”

Notable politicians in their goodwill messages urged politicians to avoid politics of acrimony, but rather remember that they do not have any other nation outside Nigeria.

They also called on aspirants to be courageous enough to accept defeat, while also being magnanimous in victory.

The APC national Women leader, Betta Edu, called Nigerians to work for peace by also empowering women, as well as supporting the government to ensure the success of the political process.

Chairman inter-party advisory council, Ogar Osim, urged parties to ensure that all the elections are free and fair.

Director-general, DG, National Women Centre, Abuja, Asabe Bashir, calls for the actualisation of 35 percent affirmative action for the women, a safe environment for girls and women, provide universal health coverage.

Minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, called for unity among aspirants, adding that “if anybody tells you that the way we are playing politics now is the best, it is not true. We have to rethink. We need unity, God knows who will take it”

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, described the gathering as historic, adding that it is only the first lady “that could bring me here today.”

Speaking on his ambition, Governor Mohammed said” I am not saying I am the best, as some of the best are yet to come out. I assure you that I will make sure that we do our game of politicking putting Nigeria first,

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State commended the first lady for the well thought out programme that attracted people of diverse political backgrounds.

“This kind of gathering is going to douse hate speeches. We have to have Nigeria first. This will foster greater unity and put Nigeria first”

Former governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, who spoke on behalf of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, described the gathering as “symbolic” for creating unity, urging all the aspirants to always strive to foster unity amongst Nigerians to contribute towards building the nation.

The event attracted several aspirants, including Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor, among others.