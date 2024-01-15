  • Monday, January 15, 2024
2023 AFCON: Senegal begin title defence with 3-0 win over Gambia

Anthony Nlebem

January 15, 2024

Defending champions Senegal began their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 3-0 victory over The Gambia on Monday.

Lamine Camara was on target twice for the champions in the Group C clash.

Pape Gueye scored in the game’s opening minutes before Ligue 1 side Metz’s Camara added two more to ensure victory for the champions.

Gueye put Senegal ahead in the fourth minute at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium. At the same time, 20-year-old Camara underlined his promise with a fine finish seven minutes after the break and a sublime second into the top corner four minutes from time. Cameroon and Guinea meet later on Monday in the second Group C game in the Ivorian capital.

With Cameroon facing Guinea in the other Group C match on Monday (17:00 GMT), Senegal’s fourth win of a five-match unbeaten run gave Aliou Cisse’s side early control of the group as they kept a fifth successive clean sheet.
