2023: Abaraibe, Wabara backs Anyim for Presidency

Enyinnaya Abaraibe, Senate minority leader has reaffirmed his support for the presidential bid of senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Senate President of Nigeria.

Also, Adolphus Wabara, former Senate President of Nigeria Senate, and among others have declared their support for the former SGF ambition.

The Igbo leaders described Senator Anyim’s presidential ambition as a collective project of Ndigbo to ensure that the aim is achieved.

Abaribe, the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone and Minority Leader declared his full support for Sen. Anyim during a special grand civic reception and conferment of chieftaincy title of Maduforo Nde Ngwa in his hometown, Obingwa on yesterday.

Sen. Abaribe while speaking during the event, said, “my brother is the only one that has declared his intention to run for the office of the president, I will give him all the support because he has all it takes to make Nigeria better again, therefore, I encourage all Nigerians to support this noble intention.”

On his part, the former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara described senator Anyim as a good product for marketing.

“We have a good market in the person and personality of Anyim Pius Anyim. He deserves supports from the Nigerians considering his track record.