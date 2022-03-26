2022 World Tourism Day: Oyo to mobilise stakeholders, foreign tourists to Iyamapo Hill Igbeti

The Oyo State government says the 2022 World Tourism Day will be celebrated at the Iyamapo Hill at Igbeti, Olorunsogo Local Government.

Wasiu Olatubosun, the commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said that although many people have heard about Iyamapo Hill at Igbeti, to marshal the potential of the hill and sixteen other tourists sites for economic purpose, stakeholders in the sector will be mobilised towards the celebration of the 2022 World Tourism Day on the 27th of September of this year.

Olatubosun made the disclosure while hosting members of the Igbeti Mega Tourism Group, a body of indigenes of the town, at his office who showed interest in the development of tourism potentials in the local government area, known for its deposit of marble.

Olatubosun informed the team, led by the Elerugba of Igbeti land, Amos Olayanju that the attention of tourists all over the globe will be directed to the site before the day of celebration as the ministry was set to reach out to stakeholders.

“We have paid visits to Igbeti and among other sites that have comparative advantage in the area of tourism, Iyamapo is our target, because it will attract people within and outside the country.

Read also: Travellers Awards unveils top tourism promoters in Nigeria in 2021

“With our capacity to bring global attention to the site through the support of the media, I can assure you that this year’s celebration, which will be at Igbeti will be notable, it will also afford us to incorporate our youths into the mainstream of tourism so they will take up the challenges in the sector and go further into developing it,” he said.

The commissioner said the opportunity that the meeting afforded the two parties (government and community representatives) ways to work round the clock before the September date on logistics, funding and contact making.

In his speech, the leader of the team, Amos Olayanju projected the possibility of rise in commercial activities and job opportunities during the period of celebration and that the state will also get revenue from the event.

He however, appreciated the government for developing tourism in the State, saying the arrangements that would follow the meeting would allow for a successful programme at the 2022 World Tourism Day at Igbeti.